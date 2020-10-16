South Africa

Two unregistered UKZN students arrested for torching residence

By Lwandile Bhengu - 16 October 2020 - 13:06
A screenshot from a video circulating online shows part of the Oval Residence at UKZN's Westville Campus on fire.
Image: Supplied

Two University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) students, who are unregistered, have been arrested in connection with the torching of the Oval student residence at its Westville Campus in the early hours of Sunday. 

The residence was in the process of being closed due to health risks.

No injuries were reported as a result of the attack. 

“The leadership of the UKZN applauds law enforcement agencies for the swift arrests made in connection with the arson attack at the Oval student residence on the Westville Campus in Durban,” the university said on Friday. 

“Investigators said the two (currently unregistered) students, aged 24 and 25, are facing trespassing, arson and attempted murder charges.” 

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala confirmed that two suspects were arrested on Thursday are facing charges of arson and malicious damage to property. She said they would appear in court on Monday.

