Tourism operators beg government to rethink rules as tourist season looms

The association says if all inbound international travellers have a 72‐hour Covid‐clear test and then follow the protocols, transmission risks will be adequately mitigated.

The association said the distinction between leisure and business travellers also made no sense.

Before Covid-19, SA received around 15 million inbound international visitors, of whom 70% were leisure travellers and the remainder business.

“There does not seem to be any rational basis for making the purpose of a traveller’s visit a factor in determining that traveller’s risk profile,” the letter said, noting that the distinction was also unconstitutional.

The distinction between business and leisure travellers would also affect whether airlines resumed flights to SA.

Potential business visitors from high-risk countries have to apply for permission to enter SA.

Given the 70-30 split between business and leisure travellers, airlines would likely not operate flights that were mostly empty.