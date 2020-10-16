Fire breaks out at Durban hospital laboratory
A fire which broke out at a laboratory at Durban's Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital on Friday morning has been extinguished.
While details remain sketchy, sources at eThekwini Fire and Rescue, not authorised to speak to the media, told SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE that they had received a callout for a fire on the second floor at one of the hospital's buildings just after 8am on Friday.
“The fire has been extinguished. No one was injured and rescuers are assessing the extent of the damage,” they said.
In a video posted on social media, an employee from the lab can be heard talking about the extent of the fire, insisting that her video is not doing justice to how bad the situation is.
Provincial health spokesperson Agiza Hlongwane could not be reached for comment.
