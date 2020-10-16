South Africa

Fire breaks out at Durban hospital laboratory

16 October 2020 - 12:50
A screenshot from a video taken by an employee from a lab at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital in Durban on Friday after a fire broke out on the second floor.
Image: Screenshot

A fire which broke out at a laboratory at Durban's Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital on Friday morning has been extinguished. 

While details remain sketchy, sources at eThekwini Fire and Rescue, not authorised to speak to the media, told SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE that they had received a callout for a fire on the second floor at one of the hospital's buildings just after 8am on Friday.

“The fire has been extinguished. No one was injured and rescuers are assessing the extent of the damage,” they said. 

In a video posted on social media, an employee from the lab can be heard talking about the extent of the fire, insisting that her video is not doing justice to how bad the situation is. 

Provincial health spokesperson Agiza Hlongwane could not be reached for comment.

TimesLIVE

