Police call for help after pensioner's body is found in a freezer

Police in Mpumalanga have launched a manhunt following the discovery of an 80- year-old woman's body in a freezer at Pankop near Mmamethlake.

According to police, a caregiver who is from Lesotho can help in shedding light on the case.

Police spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Brig Leonard Hlathi, said the pensioner was staying with her 10-year-old grandson and a Lesotho-born caregiver hired by the family to look after her.

“The lifeless body of the old woman was found stashed inside a freezer on Monday. Preliminary investigation suggests that the victim was staying with her 10-year-old grandson as well as the caregiver believed to be from Lesotho, hired by the family to look after the granny. On Monday, the young boy came back from school only to find that there was nobody at home. He realised that the door to the house was wide open but the burglar door was locked. He then began to ask neighbours of the whereabouts of his granny and the caregiver.

While searching, the neighbours became suspicious when they noticed a coffee table, gas stove and a TV set placed on top of the freezer. They then removed the items and discovered the lifeless body of the elderly woman inside the freezer,” said Hlathi.

Hlathi said when the police and the medical personnel were called to the scene, they certified the woman dead.