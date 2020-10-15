Man donates seaside holiday to deserving family of four

A holiday in a beachfront apartment in Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal, for seven days has been gifted to family of four by a man who recalls the generosity he received during his childhood.

The family of four comprises a wife who founded and runs a small school for children with special educational needs. She does not draw a salary. The father has his own business but has not been working because of illness (not Covid). They have two children.

Graeme Codrington, a futurist and scenario planner, is sponsoring the trip. The family only have to pay for their food in the self-catering timeshare accommodation.

Codrington said he couldn’t use the holiday due to business, so he resorted to giving it away on Facebook.

“So many people around the world, but here in SA in particular, have been working so hard this year to help those less fortunate than themselves. It’s been a tough year, obviously, but one of the bright spots has been to see ordinary South Africans doing what they can to help their fellow citizens,” he said.