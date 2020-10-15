Malema says visit to Senekal will be peaceful, but if it descends into chaos 'so be it'

The EFF is not going to Senekal for war but if the trip to the Free State town results in one then “so be it”, party leader Julius Malema has said.

Malema was speaking on Thursday during an interview with Newzroom Afrika's Xoli Mngambi on the EFF's planned gathering outside court in Senekal on Friday.

Responding to a comment made by former president Kgalema Motlanthe who warned that more friction in the town of Senekal could lead to a civil war, Malema said: “So be it.”