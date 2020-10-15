Employment, structural reforms & labour legislation: What SA's expecting from Ramaphosa's recovery plan

As the country waits for President Cyril Ramaphosa to detail the government's much anticipated economic reconstruction and recovery plan, politicians and citizens have expressed their expectations.

Ramaphosa is expected to detail the plan on Thursday during a joint sitting of parliament with the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces.

This comes after the Covid-19 pandemic has plunged SA's already ailing economy into turmoil.

Since the government declared a state of disaster on March 15, companies have closed their doors, many have lost their jobs, and the expanded unemployment rate increased to 42%.