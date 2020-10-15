Agrizzi has Covid-19 test after being admitted for 'respiratory issues'

Witz said the prison had earlier alerted him that Agrizzi was unwell and his condition was being monitored.

Giancarlo told TimesLIVE on Thursday evening that the family had only had information which was already in the public domain.

“We have been inundated with many calls but we also do not know much. The only information we have at our disposal is in the media. It is a difficult time for us as a family. We would rather not say but ask to be afforded space,” he said.

The news of Agrizzi's hospital admission first emerged from the correctional services department, which said the corruption-accused Agrizzi had a right to health care.

“The department of correctional services can confirm that remand detainee Angelo Agrizzi has been transferred to an external public hospital to receive further medical attention. All inmates are entitled to health care in line with correctional provisions,” said spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

Agrizzi's sudden hospital admission came hours after his attorneys filed a high court bid to see him released from prison. Witz confirmed an appeal was lodged with the Johannesburg high court on Thursday morning, after the denial of bail on Wednesday.