Carletonville crèche caregiver given five years for assaulting toddlers

Nellie Senwametsi, the Carletonville crèche caregiver who was found guilty of assaulting three minors under her care, has been sentenced to five years imprisonment.

Magistrate Jan Steyn handed down the sentence in Oberholzer magistrate's court on Wednesday. Steyn further declared Senwametsi unsuitable to work with children and her name will be entered in the children offenders list.

Senwametsi, 42, was found guilty on two counts of common assault and one count of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm after she attacked the minors at the Ninnies Neurons Nursery last year.

In handing down the sentence, Steyn said he deviated from the prescribed minimum sentence because Senwametsi was remorseful and intended on apologising to the families but was denied access to them due to bail conditions imposed.

Earlier, the court heard that one of the minors who was assaulted has become a “problem child” and is now aggressive.