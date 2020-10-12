Wits secures R150m to benefit 'missing middle' students

The University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) has secured R150m through the Centenary Campaign that will benefit the "missing middle" students.

These are students whose family households income excludes them from accessing financial aid.

The donation was done to the Centenary Campaign by Wits alumnus Natie Kirsh of Kirsh Foundation.

The Centenary Campaign includes the establishment of a substantial student endowment fund, funding for research chairs and centres, and investments in infrastructure and equipment, to ensure that Wits continues to advance society.

Kirsh said he hoped the donation will transform the lives of young people. “Wits played an integral role in transforming my life. I am giving back with the hope that Wits can have the same impact in transforming the lives of young people for generations to come. I am a proud member of the Wits community, and I hope that my contribution encourages my fellow alumni to join me in supporting the Centenary Campaign.” Kirsh said.

Wits Vice-Chancellor designate Professor Zeblon Vilakazi said the establishment of a substantial student endowment will go a long way towards transforming the lives of Wits students. “Wits University serves as a bridge from a divided past to a united common future. The Centenary Campaign provides an opportunity for our global community to celebrate the impact that Wits has had on their lives, on society, and on humanity.