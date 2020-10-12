'We are ready to defend Zuma,' says brother who wants to speak to Zondo

Khanya’s comments come after Zondo granted an order requested by the state capture inquiry’s legal team for a summons to force the former president to testify at the commission in November.

Sunday Times also reported that the commission has subpoenaed bank records relating to at least 20 accounts linked to the Zuma family.

While Zuma has remained at the centre of the state capture allegations, his family says he is no thief and they will not sit by while his name continues to be tarnished.

“I want to tell Zondo that all of us here at the Nxamalala clan are ready to defend our brother against him. We want everyone to know that he is not an orphan and we will not allow any more abuse. We are born to royalty - we can’t allow people to play with our brother and accuse him of all things,” Khanya said.

“They must start seeking accountability from the apartheid government if they hate corruption.”