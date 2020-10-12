Joburg considers ditching some taxi services to reduce traffic congestion

In an effort to reduce traffic congestion, the City of Joburg (CoJ) is planning to replace some of its minibus taxi services with the Rea Vaya Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system, with owners of the affected taxi services becoming shareholders.

Speaking during a two-hour webinar on Monday morning, the city's acting chief of metro police, Angela Mokasi, said traffic congestion had become a nightmare due to power failures, load-shedding, cable theft and scheduled maintenance.

Mokasi said their work was made more difficult as they have to police the city's 2,121 intersections with only 260 traffic officers and 93 vehicles.

Location technology company TomTom early this year released the results of its latest Traffic Index, detailing the traffic data of 416 cities in 57 countries.

TomTom named Cape Town as the city with the worst traffic in the country (101st), followed by Johannesburg (121st) and Pretoria (207th). East London is fourth followed by Durban and Bloemfontein.