Child killed, homes destroyed as floods wreak havoc in Limpopo

A child died, another was injured and a number of people lost their homes after heavy rain and flooding in Limpopo at the weekend.

Mopani district municipality spokesperson Odas Ngobeni said a hail storm and heavy rain wreaked havoc in the province on Saturday.

The affected villages included Sedibeng, Sefofotse, Maupa, Bellevue, Mohlabaneng, Jamela, Tlatja and Bellevue.

“The municipality’s disaster management team is working with stakeholders such as the local municipality and the department of social development is still collating data which will guide on the approach to assist the affected families,” said Ngobeni.

Mopani district mayor Pule Shayi sent his condolences to the bereaved family of the child who was killed.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured child who is in hospital. We have deployed the MMC for community services to work closely with the disaster management team in co-ordinating our response,” he said.

“The rain is much needed as most of our dams are low. We, however, wish to appeal to residents to be vigilant, especially those in low-lying areas.”

Motorists are also advised to drive with caution and disaster management teams remain on high alert.

TimesLIVE