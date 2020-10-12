94-year-old's teeth knocked out during brutal assault at old age home

Threatened with a knife, tied to a chair and beaten so badly her teeth were knocked out.

The police on Monday shared details of the brutal assault of a 94-year-old at an old age home in Delmas, Mpumalanga, late last week.

Police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said officers have launched a manhunt for two people who attacked the nonagenarian during an apparent robbery on October 7.

Describing the incident, Mdhluli said the woman heard a knock at her door. She answered and found a man and a woman carrying boxes.

“The duo indicated that they were donating clothes to the less fortunate. She then opened the door and innocently made coffee for them. Unbeknown to her, they had ulterior motives,” he said.

The man pulled out a knife.