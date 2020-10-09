South Africa

Court postpones matter to give NPA more time to reach plea agreement

VBS looting case gains one more state witness

09 October 2020 - 09:08

The NPA has secured a second state witness in the corruption case against people who allegedly looted VBS Mutual Bank.

Sowetan has established that the VBS matter was postponed yesterday to give the NPA more time to reach a plea agreement with its second witness who has agreed to enter into a plea bargain with the state...

