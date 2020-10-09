Court postpones matter to give NPA more time to reach plea agreement
VBS looting case gains one more state witness
The NPA has secured a second state witness in the corruption case against people who allegedly looted VBS Mutual Bank.
Sowetan has established that the VBS matter was postponed yesterday to give the NPA more time to reach a plea agreement with its second witness who has agreed to enter into a plea bargain with the state...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.