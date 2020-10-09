South Africa

Man who fatally stabbed toddler during row with mom jailed for life

09 October 2020
Jan Roman was sentenced to life imprisonment on Friday in the Makhanda high court. 
A 25-year-old man who assaulted his girlfriend and later stabbed to death her two-year-old son in 2019 was sentenced to life imprisonment on Friday.

Jan Roman was handed the sentence by the Makhanda high court.

“During the evening of February 2 2019, Jan Roman went to the residence of his girlfriend in Loop Street, Pearston, and grabbed the two-year-old child from her after assaulting her,” said spokesperson Col Sibongile Soci.  

“Police assistance was requested and it was established that Roman had stabbed the baby in the upper body. The toddler succumbed to his injuries.”

A case of murder was under investigation by Pearston detectives. Roman was arrested immediately and remanded in custody until the case was finalised.

Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga welcomed the sentence, commending the investigating officer and the prosecuting authority for ensuring the maximum sentence.

“Children are innocent and therefore have a right to be protected from all harm and danger. The home is supposed to be their first line of protection. However, it is sad that many children fall victim to the very people who were supposed to be their protector,” she said.

TimesLIVE

