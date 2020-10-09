South Africa

Airports Company SA gets offers for stake sales in India's MIAL, Brazil's Gruper

By Reuters - 09 October 2020 - 18:27
An aerial shot of OR Tambo international airport.
Image: ACSA

State-owned airport operator Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) said on Friday it has received an indicative offer from India's Adani Enterprises for a 10% stake sale in Mumbai International Airport Private Ltd.

ACSA, which runs all of South Africa's major airports, also said it has received an offer to formalise the interest of Invepar to acquire the whole of its 20% stake in Brazilian business Aeroporto de Guarulhos participações S.A.

