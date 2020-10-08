Western Cape calls for change in international travel rules — Here are 10 things it's suggesting

The Western Cape government has written a letter to co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, asking her to review the national government’s international travel regulations.

The regulations were put in place by the government on September 30, a day before international borders were reopened. The current regulations allow business travellers from high-risk countries to enter SA with a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, but not leisure travellers.

The test result should not be older than 72 hours from the time business travellers depart from their country of origin to enter SA.

According to the Western Cape’s provincial minister of finance and economic opportunities David Maynier, the regulations make no sense and are unfair.