Soccer legend's nephews die violently within two weeks
Violent death strikes twice in Ace Ntsoelengoe's family
The family of late Kaizer Chiefs legend Ace Ntsoelengoe has been struck by a double tragedy after both his nephews were killed within two weeks of each other.
One of Ntsoelengoe's nephews, Boitumelo Zandamela, 28, was shot nine times and killed at the funeral of another nephew, Kopano Ndimande, 29, during an after-tears gathering in Mohlakeng, Randfontein, on Saturday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.