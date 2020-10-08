South Africa

Soccer legend's nephews die violently within two weeks

Violent death strikes twice in Ace Ntsoelengoe's family

08 October 2020 - 09:12

The family of late Kaizer Chiefs legend Ace Ntsoelengoe has been struck by a double tragedy after both his nephews were killed within two weeks of each other.

One of Ntsoelengoe's nephews, Boitumelo Zandamela, 28, was shot nine times and killed at the funeral of another nephew, Kopano Ndimande, 29, during an after-tears gathering in Mohlakeng, Randfontein, on Saturday. ..

