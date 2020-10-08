Minister Lindiwe Zulu promises outstanding Covid relief grants will be paid on time

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu has vowed that outstanding R350 Covid relief grants will be paid to approved applicants even though the grant is ending.

The R350 relief grant, which was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this year, has been the subject of controversy with delays in applications and payments.

The relief grant was meant for unemployed citizens and qualifying foreign citizens during the lockdown. It is set to expire this month.

Speaking on SABC News on Wednesday, Zulu urged those dependent on the income not to panic.