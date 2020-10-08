Lesufi to close illegal private schools
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was in Ivory Park, Tembisa, on Thursday morning where he joined an operation to close illegal private schools.
His first visit was to Wisdom English Private School which has about 900 pupils from grade R to 12.
From the outside, the building looked like a normal house and the rooms are divided into classrooms. Lesufi was joined by police and City of Johannesburg officials.
The news came as a surprise to many pupils who said they had no idea that the school, which had been operating for more than 10 years, was illegal.
Speaking to the school directors, Lesufi said he was disappointed that they were operating without a permit.
"You can't operate until you are given a temporary permit, you have broken serious rules, your teachers are also not registered.
"You have 900 kids in a facility not conducive and we can't allow this," he said.
Lesufi said they didn't want to disrupt the children so he gave the school 48 hours to come up with documents.
"Anyone can't just start a school anywhere. I must get documentary proof. I have brought officials from the City of Johannesburg and if your documents are not approved by the city we can't allow you to operate," he said before going to the second school.
