'Inspiring, innovative' Cape Town clinic bags a global award

A Cape Town health hub which offers low-cost clinic services to public transport users has been recognised internationally for its role in inspiring innovation and improving urban space.

A US-based Downtown Association has awarded its prestigious award, the Downtown Achievement Pinnacle Award, to the Greater Tygerberg clinic for its work in setting up the Sha’p Left health-care hub.

The award, which is the industry’s highest recognition, is bestowed annually on projects that identify improvements to urban centres around the globe. It represents the most creative and inspiring innovations in urban spaces, and the Cape Town project has won in the category of public space management and operations.

Established in November 2019, the nurse-run hub near the Bellville transport interchange has been offering quality low-cost health services mainly to commuters, who often have limited access to clinics because of work commitments.

The public-private initiative is a brainchild of the city of Cape Town, a city improvement body, Greater Tygerberg, and pharmaceutical giant Cipla.