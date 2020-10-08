Curious messages cause panic as guardians scramble for space

Gauteng parents fret about school admissions system

The placement of grade 1 and 8 pupils at schools in Gauteng for next year has got off to a chaotic start after some parents were sent messages confirming their children's admission but later learnt that the messages were incorrect.



Scores of panicked parents have been calling the Gauteng department of education call-centre to inquire about text messages they received which stated that their applications were successful and placements of their children were finalised...