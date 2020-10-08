South Africa

Curious messages cause panic as guardians scramble for space

Gauteng parents fret about school admissions system

08 October 2020 - 09:46

The placement of grade 1 and 8 pupils at schools in Gauteng for next year has got off to a chaotic start after some parents were sent messages confirming their children's  admission but later learnt that the messages were incorrect.

Scores of panicked parents have been calling the Gauteng department of education call-centre to inquire about text messages they received which stated that their applications were successful and placements of their children were finalised...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Anxiety, uncertainty & loneliness: Lockdown's true toll on SA's children
PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end
X