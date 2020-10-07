WATCH | Man arrested after high-speed highway chase

Gauteng's N12 freeway was the scene of a high-speed chase on Tuesday afternoon, as police trailed a suspected hijacked vehicle.

Footage from security company Suburban Control Centre shows the vehicles weaving in and out of traffic on the freeway.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar confirmed the events, and said that a man had been taken into custody for being in possession of a hijacked Toyota Fortuner.

The vehicle was hijacked in Protea Glen, Soweto.

According to Minnaar, the suspect tried to RAM the chasing officer’s vehicle off the road.

During the chase, the driver lost control of the vehicle and ramped down an embankment. He tried to run away but was apprehended.

Minnaar said the man was taken into custody on the corner on Impala Road and the N12 in Oakdene. He will appear in court soon.