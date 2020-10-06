Two-car smash between PE man and ex-wife leaves trail of destruction

A bizarre accident in which a Port Elizabeth man and his ex-wife — travelling in separate cars — crashed into each other before careening through the walls of two neighbouring houses left the homeowners stunned.

While the man crashed through a wall and into a swimming pool, the woman’s car levelled the neighbour’s boundary wall in Van der Stel Avenue, Kabega Park.

Luzuko Sloti said he had been at work when his mother called on Monday morning to tell him about the accident.

A white Polo had crashed into their boundary wall, knocking it down and skidding into the garden while, at the same time, a black Geely had crashed through Sloti’s neighbour’s wall, landing nose-first in the swimming pool.