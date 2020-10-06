World Teacher's Day marked with praise
Teachers lauded for saving academic year
Teachers have been hailed for their contribution towards saving the 2020 academic year in the midst of the deadly coronavirus.
This year, teaching and learning were disrupted across the world as countries went under lockdown in an effort for fight Covid-19, which has claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of people across the globe...
