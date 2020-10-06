Businessman Edwin Sodi's fleet of luxury cars attached

A white Bentley, red Ferrari sports car and a black Porsche Cayenne belonging to Edwin Sodi and his company Blackhead Consulting were attached by the asset forfeiture Unit in Bryanston, Johannesburg, on Tuesday.

The cars form part of assets worth millions of rands that the state is attaching in the case of corruption against seven businessmen and government officials who were awarded a R255m project to eradicate asbestos roofs in the Free State. Blackhead Consulting and Diamond Hill Trading went into a joint venture on the project in 2014.

One by one, cars belonging to Sodi were driven into Blackhead Consulting offices where curator Gerhard Geldenhuys from PriceWaterhouseCoopers was waiting with a mighty pen to attach them.

Among the luxury cars was a 2017 white Bentley Continental GT coupe with a book value of between R3m and R5m, a 2017 red Ferrari Four F151 with a book value of at least R3m as well as a 2019 black Porsche Cayenne S Coupe valued at just under R2m.

At least 25 vehicles owned by Sodi and his company are expected to be seized by the state.