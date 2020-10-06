Businessman Edwin Sodi's fleet of luxury cars attached
A white Bentley, red Ferrari sports car and a black Porsche Cayenne belonging to Edwin Sodi and his company Blackhead Consulting were attached by the asset forfeiture Unit in Bryanston, Johannesburg, on Tuesday.
The cars form part of assets worth millions of rands that the state is attaching in the case of corruption against seven businessmen and government officials who were awarded a R255m project to eradicate asbestos roofs in the Free State. Blackhead Consulting and Diamond Hill Trading went into a joint venture on the project in 2014.
One by one, cars belonging to Sodi were driven into Blackhead Consulting offices where curator Gerhard Geldenhuys from PriceWaterhouseCoopers was waiting with a mighty pen to attach them.
Among the luxury cars was a 2017 white Bentley Continental GT coupe with a book value of between R3m and R5m, a 2017 red Ferrari Four F151 with a book value of at least R3m as well as a 2019 black Porsche Cayenne S Coupe valued at just under R2m.
At least 25 vehicles owned by Sodi and his company are expected to be seized by the state.
A Ferrari Four F151 - similar to the one listed on #EdwinSodi’s list of assets - has just driven into his company Blackhead Consulting. pic.twitter.com/2MKYif0vJQ— Kgothatso Madisa (@kgmadisa) October 6, 2020
The state is seeking to attach assets worth R300m between Sodi and his co-accused who include former Mangaung mayor Olly Mlamleli and the former HOD of the Free State’s department of human settlements, Nthimotse Mokhesi, among others.
This comes after the Free State High Court last week ordered the seven accused to surrender all their assets to the curator.
The order said that Sodi and his co-accused may be granted use of some of their property, which SowetanLIVE understands may be some of their houses.
The seven accused were all arrested last week and appeared at the Free State High Court where they were released on bail ranging from R500,000 for Sodi to R50,000 for the former Free State human settlement’s supply chain head Mahlomola John Matlakala.
This is a developing story.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.