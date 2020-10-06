South Africa

Burnt bodies of teen and woman found near KZN river

By TimesLIVE - 06 October 2020 - 14:24
Police recovered the bodies of two females who had been strangled and burnt to death near the Umgeni River on Tuesday. Stock image.
Police recovered the bodies of two females who had been strangled and burnt to death near the Umgeni River on Tuesday. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/Bjoern Wylezich

The burnt bodies of a teenage girl and a woman, believed to be in her 30s, have been found dumped near the Umgeni River in KwaDabeka, north of Durban.

The police are investigating murder after the bodies were discovered early on Tuesday morning.

“They were allegedly assaulted, burnt and strangled to death. A docket with two counts of murder was opened at KwaDabeka police station for investigation,” said police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele.

The identities of the victims have not been released by police.

TimesLIVE

Toddler suffers third-degree burns after being scalded in alleged family dispute

A 17-month-old KwaZulu-Natal child has been left with third-degree burns after boiling water was poured on to her during an apparent family dispute
News
1 week ago

Man jailed for murder of his girlfriend and 11-month-old child

The Kimberley high court has sentenced a 36-year-old man to two life terms for the murder of his girlfriend and their 11-month-old daughter.
News
1 week ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Anxiety, uncertainty & loneliness: Lockdown's true toll on SA's children
PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end
X