WATCH | Limpopo traffic cop slaps, punches and throws man to the floor

A Limpopo traffic official faces suspension after a video of him assaulting a man went viral on social media.

The video surfaced on social media on Sunday. The incident happened on Saturday in Jane Furse at a local garage and shopping centre.

Makhuduthamaga municipality mayor Minah Bahula condemned the incident and has urged the municipal manager to act “expediently and decisively”.

“We apologise to the public. The incident portrays a bad image and brings our municipality into disrepute,” she said.