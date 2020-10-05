South Africa

There's fortune to be made in dump sites

By Thomo Nkgadima - 05 October 2020 - 09:25

Twin sisters, Thandiwe and Thandeka Mzukwa, are turning trash into money.

Not only are they able to put food on the table and pay rent, the money they make from their recycling business has also paid for their varsity fees. The twins from Ngqamakhwe in the Eastern Cape started recycling in Tshwane in 2010 when they moved from the rural village in search for greener pastures...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Anxiety, uncertainty & loneliness: Lockdown's true toll on SA's children
PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end
X