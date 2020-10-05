There's fortune to be made in dump sites
Twin sisters, Thandiwe and Thandeka Mzukwa, are turning trash into money.
Not only are they able to put food on the table and pay rent, the money they make from their recycling business has also paid for their varsity fees. The twins from Ngqamakhwe in the Eastern Cape started recycling in Tshwane in 2010 when they moved from the rural village in search for greener pastures...
