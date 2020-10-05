South Africa

Man dies after being struck by lightning in Gauteng

05 October 2020
Image: 123rf.com/Richard Valdez

A man in his 30s was killed by lightning during a thunderstorm on a farm in Elandsfontein, Gauteng, on Monday.  

This is according to ER24 paramedics who attended to the scene as the province grappled with afternoon storms.

“ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 16h55 to find the man lying motionless in the field, surrounded by colleagues. Medics assessed the man and found that nothing could be done for him, so he was declared dead,” said spokesperson  Russel Meiring.

He said local authorities were on the scene for further investigation.

TimesLIVE

