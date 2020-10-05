Gautrain workers will go on strike on Monday: Numsa

Gautrain workers affiliated to the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) will go on strike from Monday.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said their members would be on strike until the Bombela Operating Company (BOC) engaged them “meaningfully” on their demands.

“The BOC refuses to negotiate wages with us, they are simply imposing a 4% increase on our members, without engaging or negotiating with them. We are demanding an 8% increase in order to cushion the lowest paid worker who earns approximately R8,500 per month,” she said.

In a statement, Gautrain said it had offered Numsa a 4.1% salary increase, which the union refused to accept. The company said the demand by Numsa equates to an increase of about 26%.

Numsa members will be picketing on Monday outside the Gautrain offices in Midrand between 8am and 11am.

Gautrain told commuters it would implement a contingency plan to ensure it continues to deliver services.

Gautrain said bus and midi-bus services will not be affected by the strike and will run as per standard schedules. On train services, Gautrain said during the morning and afternoon peak times, there will be trains every 30 minutes.

“We have also implemented additional security measures on the Gautrain system so that your safety is not compromised,” Gautrain said.