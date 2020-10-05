South Africa

Clients may visit Legal Aid offices without an appointment

But masks remain compulsory under level 1 lockdown rules

05 October 2020 - 16:25
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Legal Aid SA will from Monday allow walk-in visits to its offices following the country's move to lockdown level 1.
Legal Aid will allow clients to visit their offices directly without having to first call its advice line to request an appointment.

The move by Legal Aid SA follows the country's move to lockdown level 1, which necessitated the legal services provider to revise its guidelines and regulations for walk-in clients, for both criminal and civil matters, as well as for legal advice.

The organisation, which provides legal services to more than 700,000 people a year, has been operating on a minimal staff work plan and appointments since SA first went into lockdown in March. It will keep to Covid-19 health and safety protocols at all its 64 offices and 64 satellite offices.

“We remain committed to taking proactive measures to ensure your safety and wellbeing during these trying times,” Legal Aid SA spokesperson Mfanafuthi Shabangu said.

Members of the public will not be granted access to Legal Aid SA offices without a face mask. They also be required to sanitise their hands, have their temperature readings taken and abide by social-distancing protocols.

TimesLIVE

