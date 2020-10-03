South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Funeral of slain top cop Charl Kinnear

By TimesLIVE - 03 October 2020 - 11:16

Anti-gang unit commander Charl Kinnear will be buried on Saturday after he was assassinated in front of his Bishop Lavis, Cape Town, home on Friday, September 18.

