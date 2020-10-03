South Africa

Durban paramedic seriously injured at accident scene as motorist ploughs into ambulance

03 October 2020 - 10:22
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
A paramedic was seriously injured while treating a patient at an accident scene when a motorist ploughed into the ambulance.
A paramedic was seriously injured while treating a patient at an accident scene when a motorist ploughed into the ambulance.
Image: Supplied

A Durban paramedic, who was treating a patient at the scene of an accident, suffered severe injuries when another motorist lost control and crashed into the ambulance he was working in.

Rescue Care said in a statement that the incident took place on the M13 highway on Friday evening.

“Rescue Care paramedics together with other private ambulance services were on the scene of a single motor vehicle that had overturned on the freeway.

“While the paramedics were assessing one of the occupants in their ambulance,  a vehicle on the westbound carriageway, lost control of his motor vehicle and went through the centre median colliding into the side of the ambulance before coming to rest on its roof,” the ambulance service said in a statement.

The paramedic was seriously injured and had to be stabilised on the scene before being transported to hospital.

“The two occupants from the motor vehicle sustained moderate injuries and were transported to hospital for further treatment.”

Police are investigating.

TimesLIVE

One killed, eight injured in four-vehicle collision on West Rand

One person was killed and eight others injured in a four-vehicle collision on the R24 in Tarlton, near Krugersdorp on the West Rand, on Friday night, ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Car catches fire outside Durban court

The driver of an unbranded state vehicle noticed smoke enter the car before the flames fully engulfed the vehicle at the entrance to the Durban ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Anxiety, uncertainty & loneliness: Lockdown's true toll on SA's children
PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end
X