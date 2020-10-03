Durban paramedic seriously injured at accident scene as motorist ploughs into ambulance

A Durban paramedic, who was treating a patient at the scene of an accident, suffered severe injuries when another motorist lost control and crashed into the ambulance he was working in.

Rescue Care said in a statement that the incident took place on the M13 highway on Friday evening.

“Rescue Care paramedics together with other private ambulance services were on the scene of a single motor vehicle that had overturned on the freeway.

“While the paramedics were assessing one of the occupants in their ambulance, a vehicle on the westbound carriageway, lost control of his motor vehicle and went through the centre median colliding into the side of the ambulance before coming to rest on its roof,” the ambulance service said in a statement.

The paramedic was seriously injured and had to be stabilised on the scene before being transported to hospital.

“The two occupants from the motor vehicle sustained moderate injuries and were transported to hospital for further treatment.”

Police are investigating.

