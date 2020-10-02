Gauteng health department probing two alleged rapes at its facilities

The Gauteng department of health is conducting an internal investigation into two allegations of rape at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital and at the Stanza Bopape Community Health Centre in Tshwane.

Department spokesperson Kwara Kekana said the incident at Stanza Bopape took place on Thursday, where a male staff nurse is alleged to have raped a male patient.

“The staff member has since been suspended,” she said.

Kekana said the alleged incident at Charlotte Maxeke on Sunday September 27 involved two mental health patients — a 15-year-old male and the alleged perpetrator, who is a 22-year-old male.

Both incidents have been reported to the police for further investigation.

She said counselling has been arranged for the affected patients.