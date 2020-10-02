Gauteng couple dead in suspected murder-suicide

The police have appealed to the public to stop sharing footage of graphic crime scenes on social media.

Capt Mavela Masondo said police were concerned about the insensitive and reckless circulation of a video clip and images on social media of a man and woman lying in a pool of blood after a suspected murder-suicide incident.

“The random recording and circulating of content of this nature, for no constructive reason, is not only reckless and insensitive to the relatives and close associates of the deceased, but could also jeopardise and compromise the outcome of the police investigation,” he said.