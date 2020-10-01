Double blow for family as boy, 15, held for rape and murder of niece, 4

The family of a slain four-year-old KwaMashu girl is grappling to come to terms with the fact that she was allegedly killed by her 15-year-old uncle, who was arrested on Wednesday.

Sanelisiwe Mhlongo’s battered body was found with stab wounds in the bushes behind her home, north of Durban, on Thursday. She had gone missing after being left in the care of a relative on Wednesday. Relatives said the child's naked body was found face down.

The teenager who was arrested is the girl's mother's cousin.

“This is painful and has put us in a difficult position. He (the boy) was uncoerced so all we can do is accept it,” said relative Munth’kabongwa Mhlongo.