Woman killed and two-year-old girl brutally attacked in Durban

A woman and a two-year-old child were found in a pool of blood in the Mount Royal area, north of Durban, on Wednesday morning.

Private security company KZN VIP arrived on scene to find that the woman had already succumbed to her injuries, while the child was seriously injured.

“This morning at about 10.58am, KZN VIP control centre received multiple calls from members of the public requesting assistance ... They needed medical assistance. KZN VIP was dispatched together with VIP Response and police,” said KZN VIP's Glen Naidoo.

“Upon arrival, medics found two severely injured victims in a pool of blood. The first victim was a female with multiple deep lacerations to both hands and to her head.”

The two-year-old child had multiple large, deep lacerations to her head.

“Paramedics from Emergency Medical Rescue Services and VIP Medical stabilised the child and took her to hospital for further medical care,” said Naidoo.

Neighbours said they had heard screams for help before witnessing the attacker, who is known to the community, flee on foot. “The police will investigate further. The suspect is still at large and a manhunt is under way,” added Naidoo.

