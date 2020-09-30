Woman ditches job hunting to start own construction company
Prosperity Mukhari has lived up to her name with a successful construction business she started after working as a petrol attendant and overcoming unemployment.
The 28-year-old's business Wikongro had only been going for a month when the Covid-19 lockdown hit but she was able to keep her team of eight workers together despite the economic turmoil...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.