WATCH | Huge fire breaks out at compost plant in Diepsloot

By Iavan Pijoos - 30 September 2020 - 10:00
Image: 123RF/ Lukas Gojda

A huge fire broke out at a compost plant in Diepsloot, Johannesburg, early on Wednesday.

Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the fire broke out at the agricultural holdings at about 6am.

“The fire is under control. No injuries have been reported.”

Mulaudzi said the cause of the blaze would be investigated.

Summit Road west, going towards the R511, has been closed off to traffic. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.

