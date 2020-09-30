Six dead after gunmen open fire on 10 people in Khayelitsha

Six people were shot dead and four others injured when gunmen opened fire at a house in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said details of the incident on Wednesday afternoon were still sketchy.

“Khayelitsha police were called out to Solomon Tshuku Street at 4pm, where information gathered indicates that yet-to-be-identified gunmen fired shots at 10 people,” she said.

Six people died at the scene. Four were injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

TimesLIVE