South Africa

SA records 903 new cases of Covid-19 for second consecutive day

By TimesLIVE - 30 September 2020 - 06:56
Passengers being screened at Port Elizabeth airport. New Covid-19 cases in SA on Tuesday were again below 1,000.
Passengers being screened at Port Elizabeth airport. New Covid-19 cases in SA on Tuesday were again below 1,000.
Image: EUGENE COETZEE

For the second day in a row, SA recorded 903 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday this takes the number of confirmed cases countrywide to 672,572.

The new cases come from 12,011 tests, with a positivity rate of about 7.5%. In total, 4,164,491 tests have been conducted.

On Tuesday Mkhize also announced that 81 deaths had been recorded in the past 24 hours.

Of these, eight were in the Eastern Cape and the North West, 10 in the Northern Cape, 11 in KwaZulu-Natal, 28 in Gauteng, five in Limpopo and the Free State, and six in the Western Cape

"This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 16,667. Our recoveries now stand at 606,520 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%," said Mkhize.

TimesLIVE

South Africans with heart diseases neglecting treatment because of Covid-19

The Heart and Stroke Foundation SA is concerned that South Africans suffering from cardiovascular diseases are not getting the medical treatment they ...
News
1 day ago

Puzzled scientists seek reasons for Africa's low fatality rates from Covid-19

Africa's overburdened public health systems, dearth of testing facilities and overcrowded slums had experts predicting a disaster when Covid-19 hit ...
News
23 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Anxiety, uncertainty & loneliness: Lockdown's true toll on SA's children
PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end
X