Problems with name, logo and use of flag
Party of Action SA ready for Mashaba IEC appeal
Party of Action SA (POA) has welcomed the decision by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to reject the application to register Action SA as a political party.
POA had raised concerns with the IEC that Action SA, the political party established by former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba, had striking similarities to its political party and that it may confuse voters on the ballot paper...
