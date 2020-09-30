South Africa

Problems with name, logo and use of flag

Party of Action SA ready for Mashaba IEC appeal

30 September 2020 - 09:31

Party of Action SA (POA) has welcomed the decision by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to reject the application to register Action SA as a political party.

POA had raised concerns with the IEC that Action SA, the political party established by former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba, had striking similarities to its political party and that it may confuse voters on the ballot paper...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Anxiety, uncertainty & loneliness: Lockdown's true toll on SA's children
PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end
X