Two women shot 'execution-style' near KwaMashu clinic

The bodies of two women who were killed execution-style have been found by the police in KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal.

“Charges of murder have been opened for investigation,” said police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala.

The bodies of the women, believed to be in their 20s, were found in the bushes on Sigede Road at P-Section in KwaMashu, near a local clinic, about 12.30 on Tuesday afternoon.

“They were found with gunshot wounds to the head. The matter is still under investigation,” said Gwala, adding that the deceased have not yet been identified and the motive of the killing is unknown.

She appealed to anyone with information to contact their local police or 0860010111.