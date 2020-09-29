Fight divides parents, teachers into two groups

SGB treasurer, principal feud halts schooling

Teaching and learning was halted at Inkwenkwezi Primary school in Diepkloof, Soweto, on Monday due to a feud between the principal and the treasurer of the school governing body (SGB).



The feud has divided parents and teachers into two groups. On Monday, a group of parents supporting the SGB member blocked the entrance to the school and pupils were sent home. Later in the day, another group of parents supporting the school principal also went to the school "to protect him"...