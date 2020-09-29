Fight divides parents, teachers into two groups
SGB treasurer, principal feud halts schooling
Teaching and learning was halted at Inkwenkwezi Primary school in Diepkloof, Soweto, on Monday due to a feud between the principal and the treasurer of the school governing body (SGB).
The feud has divided parents and teachers into two groups. On Monday, a group of parents supporting the SGB member blocked the entrance to the school and pupils were sent home. Later in the day, another group of parents supporting the school principal also went to the school "to protect him"...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.