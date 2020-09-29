Sadtu running amok targeting principals in Mpumalanga
At least five principals have been displaced from their schools in the past year in Mpumalanga where a teacher union is accused of running amok using violence, threats and intimidation against them.
So bad is the situation that two principals slipped into depression and were admitted in hospital for psychiatric evaluation after they were threatened and told not to return to their schools...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.