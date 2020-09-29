South Africa

Sadtu running amok targeting principals in Mpumalanga

29 September 2020 - 08:18

At least five principals have been displaced from their schools in the past year in Mpumalanga where a teacher union is accused of running amok using violence, threats and intimidation against them.

So bad is the situation that two principals slipped into depression and were admitted in hospital for psychiatric evaluation after they were threatened and told not to return to their schools...

