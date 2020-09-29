South Africa

Elderly man struck by vehicle while crossing busy KZN highway

29 September 2020 - 15:58
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
Paramedics work to stabilise an elderly man who was struck by a vehicle on the busy N2 highway near Ballito, in KZN, on Tuesday.
Paramedics work to stabilise an elderly man who was struck by a vehicle on the busy N2 highway near Ballito, in KZN, on Tuesday.
Image: IPSS

An elderly man is fighting for his life after being struck by a vehicle on the N2 near Ballito, north of Durban, on Tuesday.

According to IPSS Medical Rescue, the man was trying to cross the busy highway when he was hit.

“Paramedics found that the elderly man had sustained critical injuries,” an IPSS statement said.

They employed advance life support methods to stabilise the man and took him to hospital for further medical attention.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Anxiety, uncertainty & loneliness: Lockdown's true toll on SA's children
PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end
X