Piles of dirty hospital linen, clothes found dumped in Eastern Cape

“The linen was washed by a private service provider. There has not been anything that suggests anything had gone missing,” he said.

A staff member from the hospital, who wanted to remain anonymous for fear of victimisation, said some of the clothes were new and were used only once or twice by their patients.

“This is hazardous, as these are clothes that were used by mental patients. You would not know if some of the patients who were wearing these clothes had been affected by Covid-19.”

The employee said they heard that some homeless people had started to collect the clothes.

“The management of this hospital should answer for this. Even if the clothes were not suitable to be used again, there are other ways of destroying them, instead of throwing them into the street. Now we hear that residents, mostly homeless, have started to use them.”

Asked if this was not the work of a service provider, the staff member said despite that, the hospital should be managing its linen properly.