Beer in one hand, gun in the other — man in court for Joburg CBD shootings

A “heavily intoxicated” man who randomly shot at people outside a block of flats in the Johannesburg CBD was expected to appear in court on Monday.

“The suspect was holding a beer bottle in his hand when he started to shoot at random,” said police spokesperson Capt Xoli Mbele. The incident happened on Friday night.

Four people were injured. Three men had gunshot wounds to the lower body while a woman was shot in the upper and lower body. Two of the victims were known to the shooter but Mbele said they did not have any explanation as to why he opened fire.

“The victims were taken to hospital where two were treated and discharged on the same day. The other two — a woman and man — remain in hospital,” Mbele said.

The gunman, aged 40, was arrested on the corner of Bree and Quartz streets. Mbele confirmed that the man was heavily intoxicated when he was apprehended.

“The firearm used in the commission of a crime and live ammunition were recovered. The firearm will be sent for ballistic testing to ascertain if it was used in the commission of other serious and violent crimes,” said Mbele.

